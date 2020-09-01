Let’s Play Some Games

A quick announcement for today: Doug and I will be on the Gamertarians Twitch stream tonight at 8pm CST for some retro gaming action. Gamertarian host Erik is on the LCI Advisory Board, and we’ve got some really silly stuff planned for tonight. Join us and make fun of how bad we are at this stuff. It’s going to be hilarious. If you miss it, you can always pick up the Twitch recording at a later date. We’ll begin at 8pm CST, see you there!

Once again, here’s a link to the Gamertarians page. Cheers!