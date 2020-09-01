fbpx

Ep 186: Bitcoin and the Christian, with Brian Harrington and Josh Humphrey

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Curious about bitcoin? Join a conversation with our friends Brian Harrington and Josh Humphrey as we discuss what bitcoin is (and isn’t) and why it is important to the future of liberty. Brian Harrington is a marketing consultant, freedom fighter, and Bitcoiner from Anaheim, CA. He graduated from Azusa Pacific University and has been following Jesus since he was 6 years old. Josh Humphrey is a nurse by day, a tech enthusiast, and host of the podcast Bottomshelf Bitcoin where he puts Bitcoin in layman’s terms and interviews people involved in various aspects of the space. By the end of the episode, you won’t be an expert but you’ll know more than when you started!


Show Notes

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!