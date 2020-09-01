Ep 186: Bitcoin and the Christian, with Brian Harrington and Josh Humphrey

Curious about bitcoin? Join a conversation with our friends Brian Harrington and Josh Humphrey as we discuss what bitcoin is (and isn’t) and why it is important to the future of liberty. Brian Harrington is a marketing consultant, freedom fighter, and Bitcoiner from Anaheim, CA. He graduated from Azusa Pacific University and has been following Jesus since he was 6 years old. Josh Humphrey is a nurse by day, a tech enthusiast, and host of the podcast Bottomshelf Bitcoin where he puts Bitcoin in layman’s terms and interviews people involved in various aspects of the space. By the end of the episode, you won’t be an expert but you’ll know more than when you started!

Show Notes