fbpx

Ep 175: COVID, Riots, and Mimetic Theory, with Michael Hardin

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

We welcome Michael Hardin for the first time to the podcast. Michael Hardin is an independent scholar residing in Pennsylvania. In our conversation, we talk about mimetic theory (or should we say, mimetic realism!) in the current context of COVID-19, protests, riots, and the upcoming election. We also get into some of the pertinent theological implications of mimetic theory and draw out some applications from them. The conversation proceeds in a lot of interesting directions, so stay alert!


Show Notes

 

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!