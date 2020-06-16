Ep 175: COVID, Riots, and Mimetic Theory, with Michael Hardin

We welcome Michael Hardin for the first time to the podcast. Michael Hardin is an independent scholar residing in Pennsylvania. In our conversation, we talk about mimetic theory (or should we say, mimetic realism!) in the current context of COVID-19, protests, riots, and the upcoming election. We also get into some of the pertinent theological implications of mimetic theory and draw out some applications from them. The conversation proceeds in a lot of interesting directions, so stay alert!

Show Notes