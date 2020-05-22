Net Neutrality: A Lesson in the Price System

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has sparked political discussion about everything from environmentalism to the relationship between church and state. As we anticipate the end of lockdowns and a vaccine for the virus, it is important for Libertarians to reflect on and remind others about the positives in our world that tend to be forgotten in the midst of (a largely hopeless) news cycle.

Three years ago, one of the biggest issues that divided political parties was the deregulation of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through the repeal of Net Neutrality. Today, business and innovation is grinding to a halt at the hand of the state while the internet continues to thrive and reach new levels of efficiency every day. For many, the internet has allowed us to work from home, game, and stay connected with friends and family during lockdown. It is hard to imagine life during this time without the luxury that is the internet.

The modern state of the internet is not at all what advocates of Net Neutrality warned us about 3 years ago. At a time where more people now than ever are unemployed and staying at home to binge streaming services and browse social media, it is clear to see that the internet is thriving. We can see now that the improvement of the open web is largely due to deregulation.

In this exclusive interview with Sean Malone of the Foundation for Economic Education, we look at the relationship between the price system and Net Neutrality and how it has allowed ISP’s to offer fast and affordable internet in the years following the repeals.