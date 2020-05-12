fbpx

Ep 170: The Historic Church and the Modern State, Part 1

Dr. Norman Horn joins the OurFoundations Podcast to talk about politics and theology. In this first half of the interview, they discuss most of the theology related topics and then begin to get into the political theory. This includes why some choose to believe in God, how different people interpret political theory from the Bible, some effects of the Reformation, the concept of distributed knowledge, the dangers and issues with centralization in both religion and in government, and much more.


Show Notes

 

