Ep 168: Who Benefits from Capitalism? with Joy Buchanan

Joy Buchanan from Samford University’s Brock School of Business joins us to talk about why capitalism benefits everyone, how wealth creation through free trade isn’t obvious, and some biblical support for free market capitalism.
Joy Buchanan from Samford University’s Brock School of Business joins us to talk about why capitalism benefits everyone, how wealth creation through free trade isn’t obvious, and some biblical support for free market capitalism.
Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*
*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter