Libertarian Takes on COVID-19

During the first couple weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, I interviewed for our Facebook page several libertarians to get their take on how things were going.

  • Dr. Norman Horn discusses how serious the virus is and the science behind it.
  • Mike Maharrey gave us his view on the Constitutionality of the governors’ reactions in mid-March.
  • Sean Malone spoke with us about how the market was responding and why politicians just don’t know jack about managing an economy.
  • Philosopher Kevin Vallier shared his take on the many different libertarian responses.

Watch them all here.

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of LCI and holds a MDiv from Missio Seminary. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he runs a video production company. He attends an evangelical church where he has taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
