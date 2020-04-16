Libertarian Takes on COVID-19

During the first couple weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, I interviewed for our Facebook page several libertarians to get their take on how things were going.
- Dr. Norman Horn discusses how serious the virus is and the science behind it.
- Mike Maharrey gave us his view on the Constitutionality of the governors’ reactions in mid-March.
- Sean Malone spoke with us about how the market was responding and why politicians just don’t know jack about managing an economy.
- Philosopher Kevin Vallier shared his take on the many different libertarian responses.