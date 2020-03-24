Ep 163: A Conservative Case for Drug Legalization, with Christina Dent

The case against the drug war is pretty strong for libertarians, but many conservatives are just waking up to the harm drug prohibition and criminalization have brought onto millions of lives. Christina Dent joins us to share her story from being a Christian political conservative against drug legalization to a Christian political conservative in favor of drug legalization. Her organization, End It For Good, is an education and advocacy organization working to end our criminal approach to drugs and shift to a health-centered one.

Show Notes