Ep 156: Open Borders, with Bryan Caplan

If open immigration would vastly improve the lot of most of the world, why would anybody oppose it? What objections might a libertarian have against open borders? To answer that, Bryan Caplan, author of Open Borders, joins us to discuss what open border means and answers some of the more prominent objections to it, including why Friedman was wrong and why cultural fears are understandable but unfounded.


Show Notes

Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration

Bryan Caplan’s EconLib articles

Bryan Caplan’s Website

