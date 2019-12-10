Ep 148: Church Worth Getting Up For, with Chuck Gutenson

One of the most common questions we get at LCI is “how do I find a church community where I can belong as a libertarian?” Chuck Gutenson joins us to talk about the values, characteristics, and qualities every Christ follower should look for in a church. How important is doctrine? Does right practice rule over right doctrine? What about “church shopping”? How important is it to be in a diverse church? And of course, what do you do if you’re a libertarian and disagree strongly with somebody else in your church?

Show Notes