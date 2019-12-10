fbpx

Ep 148: Church Worth Getting Up For, with Chuck Gutenson

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

One of the most common questions we get at LCI is “how do I find a church community where I can belong as a libertarian?” Chuck Gutenson joins us to talk about the values, characteristics, and qualities every Christ follower should look for in a church. How important is doctrine? Does right practice rule over right doctrine? What about “church shopping”? How important is it to be in a diverse church? And of course, what do you do if you’re a libertarian and disagree strongly with somebody else in your church?


Show Notes

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Cover with shadow small

Available Now!

Discussing Christian faith and politics is tough. If you’re tired of the typical left/right answers that sound like they were pulled from last night’s cable news, then you need a new way of thinking about faith and politics. This book will help you take your political conversations to the next level.

In Faith Seeking Freedom, the Libertarian Christian Institute has gathered together some of the brightest minds at the intersection of Christianity and libertarianism to collect brief but thoughtful answers to over a hundred questions frequently posed to liberty-loving believers.

Order Yours Today!
Learn More

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!