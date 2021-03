How do you unmake violence in parts of the world at war? How do you see those in need as friends and not just part of some aggregate situation? What does it look like to love anyway, despite the appearance, beliefs, or history of those in need? Jeremy Courtney, founder and CEO of Preemptive Love, joins us to talk about his new book, Love Anyway, and the work his organization is doing to imagine the more beautiful world.

Show Notes