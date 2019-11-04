fbpx

The Anti-Capitalist Religious Doctrine

A while back, I noted an amusing tweet from Caitlin Johnstone, also highlighted by in his regular newsletter.

The trouble is, of course, that this is the completely wrongheaded way of thinking about this. Neither libertarians nor Christian libertarians describe capitalism in this way at all, and even the “invisible hand” of Adam Smith is neither magic nor “supernatural” by any means. We don’t need to appeal to such to make sense of the marketplace and the activities therein.

Naturally, Tom Woods’ newsletter had even more to add, and he noted this excellent response by a former student of our mutual friend Dr. Walter Block to take Johnstone’s statement down a few notches:

“Yeah I guess the price of shoes really doesn’t make any sense. It’s not like all the prices on the market are incorporating the sum of people’s desires with available resources.

It’s not as if markets provide incentives for each buyer and seller to have as much practical information necessary in order to make purchases to satisfy our desires.

And there’s absolutely nothing to the “wisdom of the crowds.” No empirical literature exists on it. It’s not like when the Challenger exploded, all of the stocks of firms that provided the parts to build it tumbled, and then recovered that same day except for one company. And it’s not like only months later after a federal investigation, it was determined that this one company was to blame. That never happened.

And it’s not as if, as Ludwig von Mises described, that the market is a system of mass production for the masses. There is no reasoning to support this statement.

Anyone who disagrees is religious. You worship the market. Now lets put my favorite politician in charge of the whole country, who I KNOW is going to create the best society ever. And we need to give endless praise to this great leader, and anyone who disagrees should be shunned.”

Terrific! Let us take this as yet another great example of answering economic ignorance.

And don’t forget to check out Tom’s latest project: AOC is Wrong.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!