Ep 138: Politically Correct Mythology vs. Gospel Technology

David Gornoski uses mimetic theory to explain how the gospel is the antidote to the problems that ail our world, including the myths that prevail in our politically correct climate.
Show Notes
David Gornoski uses mimetic theory to explain how the gospel is the antidote to the problems that ail our world, including the myths that prevail in our politically correct climate.
Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*
*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter