Ep 131: The World is Coming to an End? with Art Carden

With the death of the VW Beetle and the arrival of the self-checkout, the world is coming to an end. Or is it? Art Carden, an economist to his core, joins us to alleviate our fears about the end of the world as we know it. After it, you’ll feel fine.
Show Notes
