This episode was originally recorded for the Bob Murphy show, where Bob and Norman Horn have a provocative conversation that will enlighten both believers and skeptics alike. They critically analyze the tendency of American Christians to support war, in its domestic and foreign applications. Norman gives Bob the best, succinct analysis of Romans 13 he has ever encountered. Bob ends (playing devil’s advocate) by challenging Norman to explain why the Church isn’t just as exploitative as the State.

Show Notes

The Bob Murphy Show