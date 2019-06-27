fbpx

Ep 124: Moral Arguments for Free Trade with Dan Griswold

Daniel Griswold of the Mercatus Center joins us to talk about how Christians can make the case for free trade by employing moral, economic, and historical arguments. How does free trade enable us to “love thy neighbor” or raise the costs of war or improve the livelihood of the destitute?


Show Notes

mercatus.org
Twitter: @danielgrisworld
https://madabouttrade.com/one-christians-alternative-view-of-globalization-and-american-society-3a42153aa6fd
https://www.cato.org/commentary/seven-moral-arguments-free-trade

