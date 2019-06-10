fbpx

Ep 122: Pro-Life Libertarian Women Redefine Abortion Debate

Much of what is being said on the news and social media about abortion by both pro-choice and pro-life activists is just wrong. In this episode, three pro-life libertarian women “take the mic” to discuss some of the most common myths about abortion and to present a new way of thinking for libertarians to value both the rights of women and the unborn. While certainly compatible with Christian theology, the arguments we’ve presented today are based on science, embryology, ethics, libertarian political theory, and free market economics.


Show Notes

 

