LCI Hot Takes: THE WALL

Let’s talk about walls, immigration, prohibition, etc.
Notes:
- I mentioned this article in Chemical and Engineering News.
- The articles on Reason.org don’t typically go up online for a few weeks. Sorry!
- Thread in our Facebook Group.
Let’s talk about walls, immigration, prohibition, etc.
Notes:
LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author.
LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.
Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day!
*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter
Discussing Christian faith and politics is tough. If you’re tired of the typical left/right answers that sound like they were pulled from last night’s cable news, then you need a new way of thinking about faith and politics. This book will help you take your political conversations to the next level.
In Faith Seeking Freedom, the Libertarian Christian Institute has gathered together some of the brightest minds at the intersection of Christianity and libertarianism to collect brief but thoughtful answers to over a hundred questions frequently posed to liberty-loving believers.