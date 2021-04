In this joint episode with Godarchy host Mike Maharrey, we discuss a recent article from Sojourners on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s so-called biblical values of democratic socialism. The author supports the idea that AOC’s politics could be derived from the Bible. Mike and Doug discuss the article in-depth using humor, sarcasm, and an economic and theological analysis.

Article: The Biblical Values of Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic Socialism