fbpx

Ep 100: Celebrating 10 Years and 100 Episodes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

On Monday, January 7, LCI hosted its first live episode online, where he and Dr. Norman Horn discussed the origins of LCC, Norman’s success at converting his family to be libertarians, our superfast incorporation story, and the journey starting as a blog about faith and liberty to an institute dedicated to equipping Christians to make the case for a free society.

Also, view Larry Reed’s video (which we had planned for the episode, but couldn’t air due to technical difficulties) here: https://youtu.be/3dFlsliuB9k

 


Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!