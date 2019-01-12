Ep 100: Celebrating 10 Years and 100 Episodes

On Monday, January 7, LCI hosted its first live episode online, where he and Dr. Norman Horn discussed the origins of LCC, Norman’s success at converting his family to be libertarians, our superfast incorporation story, and the journey starting as a blog about faith and liberty to an institute dedicated to equipping Christians to make the case for a free society.

Also, view Larry Reed’s video (which we had planned for the episode, but couldn’t air due to technical difficulties) here: https://youtu.be/3dFlsliuB9k