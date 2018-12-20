Norman Horn on the Bob Murphy Show!

As I mentioned yesterday in my second “Hot Takes” video, I recently had the distinct honor of being on the Bob Murphy Show! From Bob’s description:

[Norman] and Bob have a provocative conversation that will enlighten both believers and skeptics alike. They critically analyze the tendency of American Christians to support war, in its domestic and foreign applications. Norman gives Bob the best, succinct analysis of Romans 13 he has ever encountered. Bob ends (playing devil’s advocate) by challenging Norman to explain why the Church isn’t just as exploitative as the State.

Check it out here, and many thanks to Bob for the wonderful conversation!