New Series: Hot Takes

Today we try something a little weird and different. I’m going to record short videos upon occasion where I just riff on whatever is on my mind and happening in the world of late. These rantings will, of course, primarily be about Christian libertarian stuff but will also touch on world events, politics, maybe even occasional libertarian drama, who knows! Enjoy this first installment of LCI Hot Takes…

Please note, the article I mention can be found here, and we will be publishing a much more extensive review of the article by Jamin Hubner later this week.