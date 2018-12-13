fbpx

New Series: Hot Takes

Today we try something a little weird and different. I’m going to record short videos upon occasion where I just riff on whatever is on my mind and happening in the world of late. These rantings will, of course, primarily be about Christian libertarian stuff but will also touch on world events, politics, maybe even occasional libertarian drama, who knows! Enjoy this first installment of LCI Hot Takes…

Please note, the article I mention can be found here, and we will be publishing a much more extensive review of the article by Jamin Hubner later this week.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
