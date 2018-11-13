Ep 92: How Economics Helps us Make Better Policy with Art Carden

On the day of the 2018 midterm elections, Dr. Art Carden joins Doug Stuart to talk about the elections, how to improve the world after the election (no matter who won), and how to be a better proponent of economics and liberty.
