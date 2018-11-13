fbpx

Ep 92: How Economics Helps us Make Better Policy with Art Carden

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

On the day of the 2018 midterm elections, Dr. Art Carden joins Doug Stuart to talk about the elections, how to improve the world after the election (no matter who won), and how to be a better proponent of economics and liberty.


Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!