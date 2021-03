What explains the wealth of the modern age? Was it capital? Institutions? Slave-holding? Why do some countries seem to have an economic advantage over others? Are the fears of progressives about wealth inequality worth paying attention to? Economist, historian, and prolific author Deirdre McCloskey joins us to talk about the key factor that precipitated the wild success of the modern world.

Show Notes

Deirdre’s Website

Bourgeois Virtues

The Bourgeois Deal