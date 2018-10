Does a libertopia exist? Is such an idea even possible? What would happen if thousands (or tens of thousands) of freedom lovers all move to the same place? Varrin Swearingen from the Free State Project, joins us to talk about his experience of moving to a place with so many libertarians. He also discusses some challenges of the Free State Project, as well as what he’s experienced as a Christian living among libertarians.

