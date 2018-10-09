The World's #1 Resource for Libertarian Christians!

Whether it comes from Pope Francis or another person who wants to virtue signal about the kind of society they advocate, the “caring society” sounds like a great idea. But what does it actually mean? Can we even achieve such a thing, and would capitalism be a part of it? Robert Whaples, editor of the book “Pope Francis and the Caring Society” discusses with us some of the important lessons economists have, as well as some helpful social critique that is offered by those who aren’t necessarily attuned to economic issues. If you care about anything, you’ll care to listen to this episode!