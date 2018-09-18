fbpx

Ep 84: Nullification with Mike Maharrey

Nullification is the idea that, in these United States, the individual states have the power the supercede and “make null” federal law that goes beyond the powers given to the federal government by the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are two of the Founding Fathers most associated with these principles, but nullification has been largely absent from national discussion from the Civil War up until the late 1990s and 2000s. Now, with the government spiraling out of control in its grasping for power, nullification is more relevant than ever.

In this episode, we’re joined by Michael Maharrey, Communications Director of the Tenth Amendment Center, to learn more about nullification and its importance for the progress of liberty. He proudly resides in the original home of the Principles of ’98 – Kentucky. He is the author of the book, Our Last Hope: Rediscovering the Lost Path to Liberty. He has been a contributor to the LCI website and runs his own site on politics at michaelmaharrey.com, and another site specifically about Christianity and liberty at GodArchy.org.


