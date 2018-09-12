Ep 83: Why D.C. is not Marvelous: the Stark Reality of Politics

In this “Extended Edition” of our podcast, we talk with Armond Boudreaux and Corey Latta, authors of the book Titans: How Superheroes Can Help us Make Sense of a Polarized World!about the real-world insights that superhero stories give us. More than mere entertainment, the genre of superhero comics and movies allow us to wrestle with the ethical and philosophical puzzles humanity has been wrestling with for millennia. They are a mythos for our era, and as such have important insights into the political and ethical problems our society faces today.