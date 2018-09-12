fbpx

Ep 83: Why D.C. is not Marvelous: the Stark Reality of Politics

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

In this “Extended Edition” of our podcast, we talk with Armond Boudreaux and Corey Latta, authors of the book Titans: How Superheroes Can Help us Make Sense of a Polarized World!about the real-world insights that superhero stories give us. More than mere entertainment, the genre of superhero comics and movies allow us to wrestle with the ethical and philosophical puzzles humanity has been wrestling with for millennia. They are a mythos for our era, and as such have important insights into the political and ethical problems our society faces today.


Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Cover with shadow small

Available Now!

Discussing Christian faith and politics is tough. If you’re tired of the typical left/right answers that sound like they were pulled from last night’s cable news, then you need a new way of thinking about faith and politics. This book will help you take your political conversations to the next level.

In Faith Seeking Freedom, the Libertarian Christian Institute has gathered together some of the brightest minds at the intersection of Christianity and libertarianism to collect brief but thoughtful answers to over a hundred questions frequently posed to liberty-loving believers.

Order Yours Today!
Learn More

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!