Ep 82: Conservatism vs. Libertarianism

If libertarianism is neither of the left nor the right, then why do libertarians still get cornered as “conservative” or “right-wing” on a regular basis? Furthermore, for Christians especially the conflation of politicalconservatism with theologicalconservatism is confusing at best, grossly problematic at worst. Many Christian libertarians start off as conservatives, so understanding the key changes in thought on the pathway to liberty is useful in a variety of ways.

Norman and Nick discuss key points in the “libertarianism vs. conservatism” debate and explain why they believe libertarianism provides better answers to conservatism’s big questions about ethics, political order, and economics.