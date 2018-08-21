The World's #1 Resource for Libertarian Christians!

Ep 80: Is America Winning the Trade War? with Art Carden

Trump told his supporters that they would get tired of all the winning America would be doing if he were president. Now Trump has worked tirelessly to impose tariffs, which cause a lot of economic woes upon many in the United States. Dr. Art Carden of Samford University joins us to talk about the reason why tariffs are a bad idea and why trade deficits don’t matter (unless it’s with Waffle House).



Relevant Links

Art’s Forbes column
Myth of the Rational Voter by Bryan Caplan
Arnold Kling: 3 Languages of Politics

