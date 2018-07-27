fbpx

Don’t Tread on Anyone

Critics of libertarianism often charge that it is a “selfish ideology,” or that any explanation of self-interest is just a warmed-over excuse for selfish behavior. While it is indeed possible that the libertarian impulse attracts the selfish, careless, wanna-be hermit, the worldview of most libertarians should not be reduced to “leave us alone.”

The Gadsden flag proudly displays the message “Don’t tread on me.” At first glance, this is understandably interpreted as selfish. Deeper reflection, however, conveys a more important meaning: “Don’t tread on others.” Deeper yet, the mantra applies equally to everyone. Properly understood, the image announces to everyone, “Don’t tread on anyone.”

While libertarians are far from advocating a “do anything you want” way of life, Christian critics claim that this mentality contradicts both the demands Jesus makes of his followers and the expectations God has for societies. To be sure, the Bible presents serious consequences for those who do not care for others in need (see Matthew 25). In the Old Testament, God displays much dismay, even anger, when the poor are being mistreated or ignored. And Jesus announced liberation to those oppressed by evil regimes, enslaved by social norms, and dehumanized by others. It isn’t that libertarians can’t still agree with and pursue these elements. It’s just that we believe that whatever form “treading” takes, it must be abolished (hence the anarchist impulse to denounce the State).

In order to be clear about what being a libertarian is, we must be clear what it is not. It is not absolution of responsibility to those in need. It is not license to excuse inaction. It is, essentially, declaring a plethora of “thou shalt nots.” How one chooses to live purposefully is another matter.

“Don’t Tread On Anyone” is an important message, but it is simply the starting point, a reminder to society that Bastiat’s “everybody plunders everybody” isn’t a viable option for a just society. While we should be clear that liberty isn’t just about what we can’t do, we must also be clear that ending oppression in all forms is a worthy start.

This article originally published in 2012.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of LCI and holds a MDiv from Biblical Seminary. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he runs a video production company. He attends an evangelical church where he has taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
