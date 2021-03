Christians know about Jesus from the Bible, but can we really know Jesuswithout it? What is the difference between “the Word of God” and “the word of God”? Where does the Bible fit into Christian discipleship and habits of spiritual formation? We discuss all this and more with the author of Jesus Unbound, Keith Giles.

KeithGiles.com

Keith’s Article: How to Know When America Becomes a Fascist State

Heretic Happy Hour Podcast

