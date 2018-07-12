The World is Getting Better, and Quickly

If you spend any time paying attention to the news, you’d be under the impression that the sky is falling because so many bad things are happening, both in the United States and around the world. And bad things do happen, of course. Yet if one assesses the progress of the human condition from the vantage point of history, there is only one conclusion: the world is getting better.

One of these indicators is that the poor are getting richer. It’s not even a debatable statistic. So I leave you with an article that is a must-read must-share.

From the article:

If it takes you five minutes to read this article, another 480 people will have escaped the shackles of extreme of poverty by the time you finish. Progress is awesome. In 1820, only 60 million people didn’t live in extreme poverty. In 2015, 6.6 billion did not. In 1820, 94 percent of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty (less than $1.90 per day adjusted for purchasing power). In 1990 this figure was 34.8 percent, and in 2015, just 9.6 percent.

