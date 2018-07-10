Ep 74: State Foreign Policy for Christians with Doug Bandow

Doug Bandow of the Cato Institute joins us to talk about foreign policy from the standpoint of a Christian libertarian. We talk about North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and of course, Israel.
