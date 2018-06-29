fbpx

For and Against

Because there are such common misconceptions about what libertarians believe, we are often pushed into defining ourselves by explaining what libertarianism is not. We are eager to tear down straw men. We can often be seen vocally opposing bad policies and institutions. So it’s no wonder that what we are against usually defines how we are understood by others, and while it is important to be against bad ideas, being a libertarian is much more than simply fighting power and corruption. To put a finer point on it, simply talking about what the state should not do is insufficient. Libertarians must also proclaim the message of liberty by declaring what we stand for.

Promoting liberty is more than a prophetic voice against domination; it is a proactive peace movement toward human flourishing. To be sure, our commitment to peace and cooperation as libertarian Christians stems from a conviction that Jesus denounced corruption and power-lust, and that he instead affirmed non-aggression, but this alone is insufficient to guide us toward genuine social betterment.

A friend of mine makes an insightful comment:

Libertarianism is push-back against [an] artificial, imperial unity, but alone it is insufficient. It does not provide a sustainable unifying core. To thrive (or even survive) various communities must find their essential core unity again (something other than slavish submission to the empire).

An astute critic might point out a possible contradiction: “But wait, aren’t peace and cooperation and non-aggression sufficient as a unifying core?” In many respects, these things do join many types of people together; they are common and they unify. But simply saying that we believe in peace and cooperation doesn’t actually get us there.

Attempts have been made throughout history, with varying degrees of success, to abolish or subvert state control. What may have worked fifty or two-hundred years ago may not work today. Our context is different and we live in different narratives. So just as there are many proactive, anti-state measures which can be taken, there are also many ways in which we can find a unifying core to drive our common belief in liberty.

One of the most obvious ways in which Christian living and libertarian practice intersect is that both offer an alternative way of life. Libertarians know that the state, which seems to be involved in every aspect of our lives, isn’t necessary for genuine happiness. Christianity began with Jesus announcing a movement (some might call it a ‘revolution’) that uniquely turned the world’s modus operandi upside down. Love those who are ‘other’ than you. Pray for your enemies. Turn the other cheek. These commands aren’t merely prohibitions on a former way of life; they are a way forward to a new way of thinking and living. Jesus didn’t advocate a particular mainline political position, but rather a different way for people to live and for society to function.

In a way, the libertarian non-aggression ethic is no less than a starting point for the command to “love thy neighbor.” Yet we do not love our neighbors simply by not harming them; we love our neighbors by actively doing them good. Libertarianism aligns with a Christian worldview because they both posit a meta framework for understanding the world’s problems.

Libertarianism may suggest, “Perhaps a central government with fewer than 1,000 people creating law and policy for 300+ million people might be the wrong path.” Christianity challenges us to think, “Maybe Jesus provided something more for us than an afterlife warranty or helpful tips on how to live.”

Freedom of choice is a critical component of both libertarian political philosophy and Christian theology. The Bible tells a multitude of stories where ‘choice’ is the operative term, and the choice presented by Joshua to the Israelites seems particularly relevant: “Choose this day whom you will serve.” Human flourishing requires more than resisting corrupt powers and rampant evil; it requires a willful embrace of the elements of life which bring meaning, civility, and genuine peace to those within our reach.

When we find a way of life worth embracing, we become unified not by what we are against, but by what we are for.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of LCI and holds a MDiv from Missio Seminary. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he runs a video production company. He attends an evangelical church where he has taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!