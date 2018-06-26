Ep 72: Libertarian Christian Core Values (Part 6)

LCI recently released our Mission, Vision and Core Values statement: a concise, systematic presentation of what we stand for as an organization. This document will provide a framework for LCI going forward, and also serve for branding purposes as a broad explanation of what we believe about the intersection of Christian theology and libertarian political philosophy. Over the coming weeks, we will be exploring this statement and its five Core Values; discussing why they are in the document, what they mean, why we believe them, and how they fit into the bigger picture.

CHRISTIAN THEOLOGY AFFIRMS THE ESSENTIAL TENETS OF FREE MARKET ECONOMICS

Respect for private property, voluntary exchange, condemnation of theft, and the value of cooperation and service towards achieving common goals flow naturally from Christian thought and habit. This is what defines “capitalism” in the libertarian view. Wealth is a tool given by God, and all who possess such wealth are expected to utilize it for God’s Kingdom and the good of our neighbor. Taxation and regulation tend to destroy wealth, discourage innovation, and centralize power, and therefore hamper our ability to fulfill the calling of God. Where free markets are allowed to flourish, human beings will prosper both materially and spiritually. Additionally, Christian ethics helps equip our economies for service toward God and neighbor.

Mission, Vision, and Core Values