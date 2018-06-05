Ep 69: Libertarian Christian Core Values (Part 3)

LCI recently released our Mission, Vision and Core Values statement: a concise, systematic presentation of what we stand for as an organization. This document will provide a framework for LCI going forward, and also serve for branding purposes as a broad explanation of what we believe about the intersection of Christian theology and libertarian political philosophy. Over the coming weeks, we will be exploring this statement and its five Core Values; discussing why they are in the document, what they mean, why we believe them, and how they fit into the bigger picture.

Mission, Vision, and Core Values