Ep 65: The Moral Superiority of Capitalism with Jay Richards

Capitalism has gotten a bad rap, unfortunately because most people are unaware of what it truly means. Marxism beliefs are creeping into the public’s view of economics, causing people to question the morality of a free market. Even Christians are unwittingly accepting Marxist dogma as economic fact. Dr. Jay Richards from the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America joins us to talk about his book, Money, Greed, & God, which takes aim at the faulty beliefs many Christians have about economics and capitalism.

