fbpx

Ep 65: The Moral Superiority of Capitalism with Jay Richards

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Capitalism has gotten a bad rap, unfortunately because most people are unaware of what it truly means. Marxism beliefs are creeping into the public’s view of economics, causing people to question the morality of a free market. Even Christians are unwittingly accepting Marxist dogma as economic fact. Dr. Jay Richards from the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America joins us to talk about his book, Money, Greed, & God, which takes aim at the faulty beliefs many Christians have about economics and capitalism.


Jay’s books

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!