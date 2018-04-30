Announcing the Creative Common Law Project

Phones without operators. Cars without drivers. Planes without pilots. Contracts without lawyers. Currency without banks. What’s next?
Societies without governments.
Creative Common Law is an open-source project aimed at building the most desirable, functional, and customizable body of law for borderless, stateless societies. It is the “operating system” of a truly free society. CCL is also the only project of its kind, being authored by legal and humanities scholars, and based explicitly on the principles of property rights, non-aggression, and contract law. The project invites public input, especially by those with a vested interest in seeing true liberty become a reality in the 21st century.