Announcing the Creative Common Law Project

Libertarians are regularly critical of governments and nation-states. This is because nation-states not only fail in their purposes, but because they are inherently violent in nature. Many in the anarchist and “anarcho-capitalist” tradition suggest that the traditional framework of government can (and probably will) be replaced by private enterprise. But how can this happen? One can’t just tear down the existing system; something positive must replace it.

One of our own, Dr. Jamin Hübner, believes that this “stateless society” is only possible if there is a common legal framework undergirding these “private countries.” So for the past several years, he’s been working on one potential version of this legal framework. With new help and interest, the “Creative Common Law Project” was officially launched this Spring. From the website

Phones without operators. Cars without drivers. Planes without pilots. Contracts without lawyers. Currency without banks. What’s next?

Societies without governments.

Creative Common Law is an open-source project aimed at building the most desirable, functional, and customizable body of law for borderless, stateless societies. It is the “operating system” of a truly free society. CCL is also the only project of its kind, being authored by legal and humanities scholars, and based explicitly on the principles of property rights, non-aggression, and contract law. The project invites public input, especially by those with a vested interest in seeing true liberty become a reality in the 21st century.