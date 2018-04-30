fbpx

Announcing the Creative Common Law Project

Libertarians are regularly critical of governments and nation-states. This is because nation-states not only fail in their purposes, but because they are inherently violent in nature. Many in the anarchist and “anarcho-capitalist” tradition suggest that the traditional framework of government can (and probably will) be replaced by private enterprise. But how can this happen? One can’t just tear down the existing system; something positive must replace it.
One of our own, Dr. Jamin Hübner, believes that this “stateless society” is only possible if there is a common legal framework undergirding these “private countries.” So for the past several years, he’s been working on one potential version of this legal framework. With new help and interest, the “Creative Common Law Project” was officially launched this Spring. From the website:

Phones without operators. Cars without drivers. Planes without pilots. Contracts without lawyers. Currency without banks. What’s next?
Societies without governments.
Creative Common Law is an open-source project aimed at building the most desirable, functional, and customizable body of law for borderless, stateless societies. It is the “operating system” of a truly free society. CCL is also the only project of its kind, being authored by legal and humanities scholars, and based explicitly on the principles of property rights, non-aggression, and contract law. The project invites public input, especially by those with a vested interest in seeing true liberty become a reality in the 21st century.

Those interested in Roger Ver’s “Free Society Project” will find CCL particularly relevant. In any case, check out the Creative Common Law Project if you get time!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of LCI and holds a MDiv from Biblical Seminary. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he runs a video production company. He attends an evangelical church where he has taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!