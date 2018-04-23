fbpx

Monday Morning Matrix Meme: What is “The American People”?

One of the most popular techniques of unifying a large group of people is through nationalist slogans, slurs, and emblems. And one of the most popular slogans or sayings of nationalism is the idea of “a people.” The phrase “the American people” is particularly troublesome, since this would presumably include over 250 million individuals. What then, does it mean to say “the American people”?

The only technical definition that might be provided is if it refers to (a) the aggregate of American registered citizens, or (b) those living within the national borders of America. But even with this refined definition, is it still possible to predicate “the American people” in any sense? Possible to describe “the American people” in a way that truly describes everyone in this category? Not really.

Note that the “American people” include the following groups:

  1. Lazy people
  2. Ambitious people
  3. Scared people
  4. Proud people
  5. Arrogant people
  6. Humble people
  7. Republicans
  8. Democrats
  9. Socialists
  10. Anarchists
  11. Muslims
  12. Jews
  13. Christians
  14. Hindus
  15. Atheists and Agnostics
  16. Indians
  17. Chinese
  18. Japanese
  19. African Americans
  20. Hispanics
  21. Old people
  22. Fat people
  23. Young people
  24. Tall people
  25. People who speak French and German
  26. People who come from dozens of other countries
  27. People who don’t know how to read and write
  28. Henry down the street who has three dogs and likes to play piano.

That’s just for starters.

So, what sense, then, can it possibly make to say “the American people want”? And how can a person know that this is the case, even if it were possible to meaningfully talk like this? Do we just assume over 250 million people think like I do, talk like I do, have the same goals that I do, and experience things in life in the same manner that I do—and then turn around and dish out abstract attributes for them?

In the end, “the American people” is usually used as a collectivist rhetorical device. It does not actually refer to anything real. Instead, it is a subtle, verbal way of robbing individuals of their individuality. People may say “the American people voted for Trump,” but I know that millions didn’t. We may read “the American people wanted to go to war,” but we know that millions didn’t. And we may hear that “the American people deserve” such and such, but there are surely millions of American citizens that actually don’t.

Walls, wars, and armies should never define human beings. What defines them are, at the very least, their own names, memories, and bodies. One should therefore be extremely hesitant about speaking on behalf of millions of people with such phrases as “the people”—especially since we’ve never met them and haven’t even bothered to learn their names.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner

Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner

Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner (BA Theology; MA Religion; MS Applied Economics; ThD Systematic Theology) is a business faculty member for the University of the People, economics faculty at Western Dakota Technical Institute, and a Research Fellow for the Center of Faith and Human Flourishing at LCC International University in Klaipėda, Lithuania. He formerly served as an Associate Professor of Christian Studies (founding faculty and department chair), Dean, and Director of Institutional Effectiveness at John Witherspoon College in Rapid City, South Dakota.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!