Ep 62: Conscious Capitalism with Alexander McCobin

The left frequently criticizes free market capitalism with inaccurate caricatures and economic fallacies. However, in recent years, many business leaders and academics have been revisiting the philosophical foundations of capitalism and asking: “Is there more to this than just making a profit?” LCI board member and CEO of Conscious Capitalism, Alexander McCobin, joins us to discuss this shift in modern business, respond to criticisms of the conscious capitalist movement, and advance a case for a holistic view of business as a powerful engine for societal good which lifts up employees, vendors, and communities alongside shareholders.

