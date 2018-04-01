fbpx

How Freedom Depends on Easter

Some people may think that Resurrection Sunday is unrelated to the important themes we discuss regularly on LibertarianChristians.com, The Libertarian Christian Podcast, Christian Libertarian Review, or in other LCI materials. Yet in a recent article, Andrew Napolitano of Fox News, one of the most prominent public intellectuals advancing libertarianism in the world today, connects Easter with the importance of individual liberty in his typical eloquent fashion:

Easter, which manifests human immortality, is the linchpin of human existence. With it, life is worth living, no matter its costs or pains. Without it, life is meaningless, no matter its fleeting joys or triumphs. Easter has a meaning that is both incomprehensible and simple. It is incomprehensible that a human being had the freedom to rise from the dead. It is simple because that human being was and is God.

Jesus is the hypostatic union — not half God and half man and not just a godly good man and not God connected to a man but truly and fully God and, at the same time, truly and fully man. When the Roman government killed the man Jesus, it killed God. When the man Jesus rose from His tomb, God rose from the dead.

Read the full article here.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of LCI and holds a MDiv from Missio Seminary. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he runs a video production company. He attends an evangelical church where he has taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
