fbpx

Monday Morning Matrix Meme: The State Protects Itself More than You

It is often suggested that governments have police and armies primarily to protect the people. And, while there might be some motive of self-preservation involved, as a whole, the government functions as a selfless servant of the public. That is why it exists.

As popular as this dogma is, it remains deeply problematic. In fact, it can be seen to be profoundly mistaken when “the people” begin to defend their rights against the police and the armies—and then get beat up for doing so.

The owner of an aggressive pit-bull can talk all day long about how nice the dog is—until it gets irritated and bites you. In the same way, one can talk all day long about how benevolent governments are—for providing roads, and libraries, and bathrooms—until the riot gear comes out and citizens’ faces are getting smashed.

Make no mistake, there are plenty of well-meaning police officers and soldiers that, to the extent of genuinely dealing with aggression, do not fall under this general problem.

And there also is a sense in which the state does protect its subjects. But, this is only for the same reason a rancher protects its cattle and a farmer protects its crops: there is a harvest to be made. (Dead taxpayers aren’t very useful!) To whatever extent police and armies protect citizens, it is secondary to the primary purpose of self-preservation.

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner

Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner

Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner (BA Theology; MA Religion; MS Applied Economics; ThD Systematic Theology) is a business faculty member for the University of the People, economics faculty at Western Dakota Technical Institute, and a Research Fellow for the Center of Faith and Human Flourishing at LCC International University in Klaipėda, Lithuania. He formerly served as an Associate Professor of Christian Studies (founding faculty and department chair), Dean, and Director of Institutional Effectiveness at John Witherspoon College in Rapid City, South Dakota.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!