Ep 57: Getting Control of the Gun Debate with Trevor Burrus

The gun control debate in the United States has raged on for decades, and in many ways has escalated in recent years. Every time there is a mass shooting, calls for more gun control as the “obvious solution” engulf social media and public policy discussions. Furthermore, faulty statistics and bad arguments tend to run rampant in any discussion. In this episode, legal scholar Trevor Burrus of the Cato Institute joins us to unravel some myths surrounding the gun control debate.



Show Notes

Trevor’s Article on the Gun Debate

