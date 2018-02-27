Ep 55: Social Justice and Libertarianism

Concern for social justice has become one of the most effective ways for Christians to signal that they care about the world’s poor, yet below the surface of this virtue signaling are some important issues about justice itself – of social well-being – and understanding how to be a Christian concerned with the common good. It is important to understand just how the message of the gospel applies to the well-being of the world. Jason Jewell joins us to talk about why a libertarian view of the state, society, and human action are critical concepts to understand before one arrives at a viable pursuit of social justice.