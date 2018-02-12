Ep 53: Must-reads for Libertarian Christians

Ep 53: Must-reads for Libertarian Christians

LCI recommends a lot of books for libertarians. Many of our regular readers or listeners may already be familiar with some of the most influential books amongst libertarian Christians, but in this episode, we’re going to discuss some other, perhaps lesser-known books (as well as some of the obvious ones), and explain what relevance they have for understanding political and economic theory in light of Christianity.

Books covered in this episode:

  • Called to Freedom, ed. Elise Daniels and Jacqueline Isaacs
  • For a New Liberty by Murray Rothbard
  • Libertarian Theology of Freedom by Edmund Opitz
  • Religion and Capitalism: Allies not Enemies by Edmund Opitz
  • Bible and Government by John Cobin
  • Anarchy and Christianity by Jacque Ellul
  • Healing Our World by Mary Ruwart
  • Democracy, the God that Failed by Hans Herman Hoppe
  • The Quest for Community by Robert Nisbet
  • The Powers Trilogy by Walter Wink


Show Notes

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

