Ep 52: The OT Case for Non-Violence with Matthew Curtis Fleischer

It’s not the Old Testament that a Christian often goes to for their theological defense of non-violence. Our guest, Matthew Curtis Fleischer, believes that the Old Testament not only sets the stage for a non-violent Jesus, but also believes Christians will find in its pages the foundations for an ethic of non-violence. A lawyer and a libertarian, Fleischer’s approach will feel familiar to a libertarian audience as he explores the Scriptures with attention to important clues as to what God was doing with his people.



Show Notes

Matthew’s website

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

