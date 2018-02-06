Ep 52: The OT Case for Non-Violence with Matthew Curtis Fleischer

It’s not the Old Testament that a Christian often goes to for their theological defense of non-violence. Our guest, Matthew Curtis Fleischer, believes that the Old Testament not only sets the stage for a non-violent Jesus, but also believes Christians will find in its pages the foundations for an ethic of non-violence. A lawyer and a libertarian, Fleischer’s approach will feel familiar to a libertarian audience as he explores the Scriptures with attention to important clues as to what God was doing with his people.