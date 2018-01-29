Ep 51: Stranger God with Richard Beck

You don’t have to become a radical Christian to begin changing the world. Our guest, psychologist Richard Beck, has written Stranger God to deal directly with what a Christian is to do when they know they should reach out to strangers – those on the margins. In an effort to get away from mere academic discussions of hospitality and overcoming our personal barriers, Beck sought out ministry opportunities that put him directly in the presence of those on the margins.

In this episode, Beck discusses how important it is to take personal responsibility for one’s own actions regarding others and how understanding the main principle of comedy improv helped him say yes to strangers in his midst. He even talks with LCI about how we can relate to those who are our “political enemies” (ideologically speaking).