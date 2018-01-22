Ep 50: The Voluntaryist Constitution with Trey Goff

Ep 50: The Voluntaryist Constitution with Trey Goff

Constitutions are a divisive topic even amongst libertarians, with the debate often centered on the anarchism v. minarchism issue. But as stateless projects like the Seasteading Institute and others gain more traction, even anarchists and voluntaryists are asking: is there a place for “constitutions” in a fully privatized society?

Joining us to discuss is political commentator and author Trey Goff, who recently wrote a model constitution intended for a privatized, stateless society. We cover some of the various strengths and weaknesses of the concept, how it may be improved or altered, and what role it may have in the developing landscape of stateless society projects.



Show Notes

Trey Goff’s website
The Voluntaryist Constitution

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

