Ep 49: The Christian Libertarian Review
About a year and a half in the making, the Libertarian Christian Institute is now blessed to present our inaugural volume of Christian Libertarian Review: our new scholarly journal dedicated to the intersection of Christianity and libertarian thought. On this episode, General Editor Jamin Hübner and Assistant Editor Ruth Ryder join us to discuss the mission and vision of the journal, what readers can expect to find in Volume 1, and some plans for the journal’s future.
Show Notes
